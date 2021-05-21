Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $3.65 Million in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 189,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Eastern Bankshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 20.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.81. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $22.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.