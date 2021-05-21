Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,725 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Helen of Troy by 32.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,403,000 after buying an additional 106,348 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its position in Helen of Troy by 20.3% during the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 37,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Helen of Troy by 27.9% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,811,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at $1,433,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.60.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $222.42 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $167.25 and a twelve month high of $265.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.16.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

