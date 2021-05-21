Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Increased to $247.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $200.00 to $247.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $194.72.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $194.08. 15,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,123,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.44 and a 200 day moving average of $174.42. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $117.00 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 56,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 26,767 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 236.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,589,000 after purchasing an additional 212,738 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 182,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,702,000 after purchasing an additional 64,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.