Lucy Walker Acquires 5,557 Shares of Henderson International Income Trust (LON:HINT) Stock

Henderson International Income Trust (LON:HINT) insider Lucy Walker acquired 5,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of £9,169.05 ($11,979.42).

HINT stock traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) on Friday, hitting GBX 163.40 ($2.13). 191,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,655. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 164.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 155.22. Henderson International Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 136.53 ($1.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 175.37 ($2.29).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th.

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

