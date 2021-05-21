Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $118.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumentum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.47.

Lumentum stock opened at $79.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.05. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.17.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40. The company had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lumentum will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

