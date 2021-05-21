Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Raymond James

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LITE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.47.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $79.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.17. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 56.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,951,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,975 shares during the period. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,155,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,738,000. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 85.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,373,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,476,000 after purchasing an additional 633,577 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,050,000 after purchasing an additional 446,222 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

