Lunyr (LUN) Price Down 59.3% Over Last Week

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. In the last seven days, Lunyr has traded down 59.3% against the U.S. dollar. Lunyr has a total market cap of $443,560.73 and approximately $2,139.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lunyr coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000513 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lunyr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00070404 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00016715 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $391.27 or 0.01039972 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00098816 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,496.91 or 0.09294669 BTC.

Lunyr Coin Profile

Lunyr (LUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Lunyr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lunyr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lunyr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.