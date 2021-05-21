Lxi Reit (LON:LXI) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Lxi Reit (LON:LXI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Lxi Reit in a research report on Wednesday.

LXI opened at GBX 136.40 ($1.78) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 131.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 123.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £848.17 million and a P/E ratio of 8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Lxi Reit has a one year low of GBX 102.20 ($1.34) and a one year high of GBX 142.04 ($1.86).

In related news, insider Patricia Dimond bought 8,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £10,006.25 ($13,073.23).

The Company, a real estate investment trust (REIT) incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

