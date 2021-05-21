Lxi Reit (LXI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.46 on July 16th

Lxi Reit (LON:LXI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Lxi Reit’s previous dividend of $1.44. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LXI stock opened at GBX 136.53 ($1.78) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 131.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 123.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.17. Lxi Reit has a 52-week low of GBX 102.20 ($1.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 142.04 ($1.86). The firm has a market cap of £848.99 million and a P/E ratio of 8.97.

In related news, insider Patricia Dimond purchased 8,005 shares of Lxi Reit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £10,006.25 ($13,073.23).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LXI shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Lxi Reit in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Lxi Reit in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Lxi Reit in a research report on Wednesday.

Lxi Reit Company Profile

The Company, a real estate investment trust (REIT) incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

