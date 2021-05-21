Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Receives “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of LYRA stock opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. Lyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average is $11.41.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Research analysts predict that Lyra Therapeutics will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYRA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 225.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

