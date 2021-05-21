Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) General Counsel Sells $137,901.84 in Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $137,901.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 269,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,002,233.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aaron Saltz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $159,800.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Aaron Saltz sold 34,091 shares of Magnite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $1,389,890.07.

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $29.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -48.41 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.13. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. Magnite’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MGNI. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Magnite during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnite during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Magnite during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Magnite by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Magnite during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

