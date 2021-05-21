Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.19

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.19 and last traded at $7.19, with a volume of 330 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

Separately, VTB Capital cut shares of Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.84.

Magyar Telekom TÃ¡vkÃ¶zlÃ©si NyilvÃ¡nosan MÃ¼kÃ¶dÃ¶ RÃ©szvÃ©nytÃ¡rsasÃ¡g provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and small business customers in Hungary. The company offers mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, data plans, TV, broadband, SMS, and phone services; internet and voice, Office 365, server and data park, and machine to machine services; and sells mobile and fixed line equipment.

