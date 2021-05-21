Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MAIN. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of MAIN opened at $40.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $26.68 and a 1-year high of $43.56.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 98.40%.

In related news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $174,597.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,630.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $188,992.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,953.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 20,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

