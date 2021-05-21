Malcolm Fairbairn Buys 10,000 Shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Stock

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Director Malcolm Fairbairn bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TFFP opened at $10.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.75. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $21.14.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts forecast that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

TFFP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corriente Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 1,565,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,246,000 after purchasing an additional 215,682 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $6,967,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,160,000. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 62.3% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 377,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 145,111 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 284,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the period. 24.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

