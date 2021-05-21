MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mannkind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases such as diabetes, cancer, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead product, the Technosphere Insulin System, consists of the Company’s dry-powder Technosphere formulation of insulin and the Company’s MedTone inhaler through which the powder is inhaled into the deep lung. “

Get MannKind alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.58.

Shares of MannKind stock opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.82. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 2.28. MannKind has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $6.25.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MannKind will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in MannKind by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MannKind by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MannKind by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in MannKind by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 341,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MannKind by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. 29.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MannKind (MNKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.