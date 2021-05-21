Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MOZ. Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.70 to C$5.80 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Gold to C$5.80 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.26.

Shares of TSE MOZ opened at C$3.08 on Thursday. Marathon Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.50 and a 1-year high of C$3.35. The company has a market cap of C$663.26 million and a PE ratio of -64.17. The company has a current ratio of 18.82, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.66.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Gold will post -0.0501656 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

