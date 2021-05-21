Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) PT Raised to $44.00

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $39.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.41. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $41.00.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.36 million. Maravai LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 191.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,467,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,744,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,259,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

