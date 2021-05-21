Marco Investment Management LLC Has $230,000 Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Marco Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Exponent by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,007,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,678,000 after purchasing an additional 71,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

EXPO opened at $92.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.37 and a beta of 0.32. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.91 and a 52-week high of $102.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.54 and its 200-day moving average is $91.49.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.81 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,869.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

See Also: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.