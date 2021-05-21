Marco Investment Management LLC Invests $343,000 in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Joint during the first quarter worth $47,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of The Joint by 135.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in The Joint by 308.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in The Joint in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in The Joint in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Joint alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

JYNT stock opened at $55.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The Joint Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $58.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.09. The firm has a market cap of $794.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.71 and a beta of 1.27.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 51.77%. As a group, analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 35,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $1,490,522.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $216,019.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 17,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $851,434.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,592.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,892 shares of company stock valued at $6,071,519 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JYNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT).

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.