Marietta Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,682 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,344,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,316,000 after acquiring an additional 162,664 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 895,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,401 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 664,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,352,000 after purchasing an additional 38,528 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 438,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 359,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSRGY stock opened at $122.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. Nestlé S.A. has a 1-year low of $104.00 and a 1-year high of $123.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.22 and a 200 day moving average of $114.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $3.0658 per share. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. Nestlé’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.11%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NSRGY. AlphaValue upgraded Nestlé to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Monday, February 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

