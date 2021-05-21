Marietta Wealth Management LLC Acquires 368 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON opened at $222.13 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.29 and a 12 month high of $232.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $154.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

