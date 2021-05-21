Marietta Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,047,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $803,020,000 after purchasing an additional 56,875 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 59,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,463 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VFC opened at $83.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -652.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.96.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.93.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

