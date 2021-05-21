Marietta Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.4% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11,788.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after buying an additional 12,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.45.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total transaction of $10,033,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO opened at $465.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $472.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $474.99. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $324.35 and a 12-month high of $532.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

