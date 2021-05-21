Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $8.43 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,992 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 2.1% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,524.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,023,000 after buying an additional 2,606,476 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,183,765,000 after buying an additional 2,239,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after buying an additional 2,198,453 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,635,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,042.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $109.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.37. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $62.80 and a 1 year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

