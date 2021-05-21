Marietta Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

IVE opened at $149.58 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $104.38 and a one year high of $152.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.19.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

