Marietta Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,072 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 404.8% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ICAP increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.08.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $130.31 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.31 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $119.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,684 shares of company stock worth $25,123,240 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

