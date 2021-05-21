Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.11.

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.07. 849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,682. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $588.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.31.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.28). Equities analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. Lion Point Capital LP raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 3,618,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,143,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,207,000 after purchasing an additional 646,547 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,273,000 after purchasing an additional 396,273 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,331,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,246,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 314,392 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

