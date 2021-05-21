Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MKS. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marks and Spencer Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 149.63 ($1.95).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 154.15 ($2.01) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 156.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 142.04. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of GBX 86.45 ($1.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 163.55 ($2.14). The firm has a market cap of £3.02 billion and a PE ratio of -18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.24.

In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Tamara Ingram bought 2,000 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £3,120 ($4,076.30).

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.