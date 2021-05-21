Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) PT Raised to $138.00 at Morgan Stanley

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.79.

MAR opened at $138.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $80.26 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.62 and its 200 day moving average is $134.96. The stock has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.23 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $1,571,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,795.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,153 shares of company stock valued at $10,868,649 in the last three months. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 689.7% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

