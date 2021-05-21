Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51. Marsh & McLennan Companies reported earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 316,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,074,000 after buying an additional 79,916 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMC traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.31. The stock had a trading volume of 33,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.26 and a 200 day moving average of $118.55. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $139.22. The stock has a market cap of $69.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

