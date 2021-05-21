Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 13.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 159,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,619 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $19,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,242,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,825,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,921 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,053,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,867,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,020 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,449,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,456,538,000 after purchasing an additional 319,737 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,959,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,144,000 after purchasing an additional 99,333 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,032,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,854,000 after purchasing an additional 38,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $135.71 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $139.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.55. The company has a market cap of $69.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

Several research firms recently commented on MMC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

