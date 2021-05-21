Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) will announce sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the highest is $1.34 billion. Martin Marietta Materials reported sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year sales of $4.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.12 billion to $5.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.24.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MLM stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $361.96. 373,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,136. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $176.54 and a 52-week high of $383.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $356.13 and a 200 day moving average of $313.55. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

