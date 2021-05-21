Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) PT Raised to $408.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $372.00 to $408.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MLM. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $289.24.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $361.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $176.54 and a 1 year high of $383.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.41%.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

