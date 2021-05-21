Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MRVL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.96.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $46.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $28.82 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $364,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,411 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Marvell Technology by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 81,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

