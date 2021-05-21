Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.08% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MRVL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.96.
Marvell Technology stock opened at $46.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $28.82 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $364,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,411 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Marvell Technology by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 81,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.
Marvell Technology Company Profile
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.
