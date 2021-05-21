MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Raised to $128.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price objective increased by Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $128.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.17.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $114.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. MasTec has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $121.05.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,773,706.68. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $3,265,495.38. Insiders sold a total of 82,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,743,546 over the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

