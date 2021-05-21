Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Purchased by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 63.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $5,818,000. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 523,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,980,000 after acquiring an additional 233,507 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Match Group by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 300,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,220,000 after acquiring an additional 87,482 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $5,981,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $522,000. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BTIG Research raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.15.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $142.78 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $174.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.72.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,918 shares of company stock worth $24,545,197 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

