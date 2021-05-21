Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Down 9.5%

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) was down 9.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.45 and last traded at $16.45. Approximately 16,445 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 789,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.17.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.49.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.42. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAXN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

