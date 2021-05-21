McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.77 billion-$1.79 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCFE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Pritchard Capital increased their price target on McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McAfee from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.79.

MCFE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,495. McAfee has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.13 and its 200-day moving average is $20.19.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.63 million. McAfee’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McAfee will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

