McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.57

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.57 and traded as high as C$0.64. McCoy Global shares last traded at C$0.64, with a volume of 4,010 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.07 million and a P/E ratio of -8.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.92.

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$9.37 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that McCoy Global Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

