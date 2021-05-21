McKay Securities’ (MCKS) Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) in a report released on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of MCKS stock opened at GBX 228 ($2.98) on Tuesday. McKay Securities has a 52-week low of GBX 166 ($2.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 239 ($3.12). The stock has a market cap of £212.12 million and a PE ratio of -12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 225.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 207.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from McKay Securities’s previous dividend of $2.80. This represents a yield of 2.38%. McKay Securities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.40%.

About McKay Securities

McKay Securities Plc is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of office, industrial and logistics buildings within proven markets of South East England and London.

