MD Financial Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,128 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in Intuit by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $1,052,000. Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in Intuit by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 18,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Intuit by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 174,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.91.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $435.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $408.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $119.19 billion, a PE ratio of 58.43, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $271.54 and a 52-week high of $436.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.