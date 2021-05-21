MD Financial Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,500 Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 246.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 7,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 30,360 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,220,775.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,119.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $1,207,090.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,033,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 80,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,430 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $40.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $41.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

