MD Financial Management Inc. Buys New Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,196 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of American Express by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 90,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $10,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of American Express by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,037 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of American Express by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,810 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.33.

American Express stock opened at $155.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. American Express has a 52 week low of $88.21 and a 52 week high of $160.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.70 and a 200-day moving average of $131.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. American Express’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

