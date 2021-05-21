MD Financial Management Inc. Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 53,693.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 32,753 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 63,962 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in CVS Health by 29.8% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the first quarter. Grace Capital now owns 16,253 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Coerente Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth $2,586,000. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 104.2% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 67,717 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,094,000 after buying an additional 34,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

CVS opened at $89.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.09. The firm has a market cap of $117.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,226,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $9,414,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,414,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.