MD Financial Management Inc. Invests $1.22 Million in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Hasbro by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its stake in Hasbro by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 31,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Hasbro by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Hasbro by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 66,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 18,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Hasbro by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,135,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Frascotti sold 15,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $1,581,595.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,668,898.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.13.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $94.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $101.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.23.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

