MD Financial Management Inc. Makes New $2.22 Million Investment in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. 23.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.70.

Shares of CCEP opened at $61.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.78. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $61.95.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

