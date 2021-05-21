MD Financial Management Inc. Takes Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Exelon by 13.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 4.4% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 62.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 21,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 8,112 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Exelon by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 181,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after acquiring an additional 17,643 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in Exelon by 11.4% in the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 41,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the period. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $46.37.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

