Mdex (MDX) Market Capitalization Reaches $825.83 Million

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. Over the last seven days, Mdex has traded down 23.3% against the dollar. One Mdex coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.19 or 0.00005259 BTC on major exchanges. Mdex has a total market cap of $825.83 million and $105.58 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00067937 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.11 or 0.00411296 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.04 or 0.00209210 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004050 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $419.40 or 0.01008129 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00030292 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 377,460,588 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

