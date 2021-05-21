Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.83

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.83 and traded as high as $2.29. Mechel PAO shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 1,908,049 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mechel PAO by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 23,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mechel PAO by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,949,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 54,812 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Mechel PAO in the first quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates.

