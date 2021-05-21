MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Price Target Lowered to C$0.75 at Canaccord Genuity

MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MediPharm Labs in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEDIF opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. MediPharm Labs has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average of $0.46.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

